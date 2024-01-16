TVA asks customers to reduce power use

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to voluntarily reduce their power use.

4-County CEO Brian Clark said the reduction is needed to ensure services can continue.

TVA supplies power to the 4-County Electric Power Association and other utilities in the area.

With lows expected to drop into the single digits, TVA could hit an all-time high for power demand in the next 24 hours.

Customers can reduce electric usage by postponing their load of laundry or waiting until it warms up to run the dishwasher.

Set your thermostat to 68 degrees.

It’s also helpful to turn off lights you are not using, appliances, and other electrical equipment.

