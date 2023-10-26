TVA’s power cost hike: How it affects 4-County Electric members

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – 4-County Electric Power Association members now know how high their bill will climb with a new rate increase.

In September, the Tennessee Valley Authority increased costs to utilities that purchased their power.

We also told you 4-County was thinking of raising its rates. This week the move was made to go up 1.5%.

The two rate hikes combined will mean about a $5.90 increase in the average residential bill.

4-County said rising interest rates, along with higher costs for utility poles, wire, and transformers led to the decision.

This is the first rate increase in about a decade and comes after some cost-saving measures were put in place such as not filling positions.

