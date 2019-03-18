Twelfth generation Corolla rolls off line at Blue Springs Plant

BLUE SPRINGS, MISS. (WCBI) – The world’s most popular car got a major overhaul and was introduced during a big celebration at the Northeast Mississippi plant where it will be made.

WCBI was at Toyota’s Blue Springs plant for the official unveiling of the 12th generation Corolla.

- Advertisement -

After two years of planning, preparation and development, the 12th generation Corolla rolled off the line Monday at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi to lots of fanfare.

The launch of the 2020 Corolla was the first major model change for team members at the Blue Springs plant since production began in 2011.

Toyota invested $170 million in its Mississippi plant to build the 12th generation Corolla, built on the Toyota New Global Architecture, or TNGA, a new way Toyota designs, engineers and produces its vehicles.

“I’m thinking about the customer, and the great experience the customer will have, when they sit in the seat, and hit that start button they will have a great experience like they’ve never had before,” said president of TMMMS Sean Suggs.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant said the latest milestone for the Northeast Mississippi plant showed the importance of local, state and federal officials, along with private businesses, working together for economic development.

“Everyone pulling together to bring this here and we continue to grow, this is just the beginning, I think of the Toyota campus for North Mississippi,” said Gov. Bryant.

The 2020 Corolla will come off the assembly line every 70, or so, seconds. They will make about 400 each shift, but this is more than just the numbers, it’s about the team members who actually make the cars.

Kanesha Jackson Thompson is a team leader and has been with the Blue Springs plant since it began production of the world’s most popular car.

Kanesha and fellow team members believe the automaker has given them amazing opportunities.

“We care about the product, you build a family here, so you want to take care of your family, our family may be buying one of these vehicles so of course we want to make sure we send out good products to our customers,” said Thompson.

“The room for growth, room to move forward and do whatever you want within the company.” said TMMMS Team Member Logan Wright.

The 2020 Corollas should be in dealerships within the next few weeks.

The Blue Springs plant added about 400 team members for the new Corolla.