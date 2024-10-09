Two 16-year-olds missing in Fayette, Alabama

WEST ALABAMA (WCBI) – Police are asking for help finding two missing west Alabama teenagers.

16-year-olds DeAundrea Heck and Feleena Ortiz were both last seen this past Sunday night in the area of Temple Avenue North in Fayette.

It’s believed they were both wearing a black hoodie at the time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not say the two were together at the time they were last seen.

However, the location and time were very similar.

If you have any information call the Fayette Police Department at (662)932-5312.

