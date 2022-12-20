Two Aberdeen officials found guilty of disturbing peace at meeting

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen alderwoman and a former Aberdeen alderman have both been found guilty of disturbing the peace during a meeting in September.

Alderwoman Lady “B” Garth was found guilty of disturbing the peace by Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens. Judge Stevens also found former Alderman Nicholas Holliday guilty of the same charge.

Charges of conspiracy to prevent holding a public office were dismissed.

The charges stem from a board of aldermen meeting in September, when Holliday sat at the alderman table, ready to do city business. Holliday had originally won the Ward One seat, but a new election was ordered.

Robert DeVaull was victorious in the special election. But this summer, the state Supreme Court ruled the lower court should not have ordered a new election for the seat.

During the September meeting, Mayor Charles Scott said Alderwoman Garth directed a deputy not to remove Holliday after the mayor had already ordered him removed from the seat.

Attorney Walter Zinn, who represents both Garth and Holliday, said Garth plans to appeal. He said Holliday may pay the misdemeanor fines.

