Two airmen from Columbus AFB walk 100 miles to commemorate 9/11

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two airmen from the Columbus Air Force Base walked 100 miles in honor of 9/11.

Maj. Jonathan Leetch and Capt. Matthew Carpenter, 14th Student Squadron began their walk at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey on September 10 and finished at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on September 11.

The goal of the walk was to bring awareness to remembering the victims of 9/11 and to raise money for the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in NYC.

The group raised almost $10,000 this year.