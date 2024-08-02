Two Alabama men plead guilty to sexually abusing children

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Two Pickens County men will spend the next 20 years in prison for sexually abusing children.

24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin said Timothy Lee Ferguson of Reform and Torey Scott Thompson of Gordo entered guilty pleas in separate, unrelated cases involving children.

Hamlin worked in consultation with the victims’ families to secure the pleas without having to subject the victims to giving testimony at trial.

Due to the nature of the crimes and the ages of the children, Ferguson, who is 44, and Thompson, 33, will not be eligible for early release or parole.

Both men will also have to register as sex offenders when they are released.

Both cases were investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division of the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

