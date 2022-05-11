Two Alabama residents accused of home repair fraud

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Alabama residents are accused of taking payments for a pool, and leaving their prospective customers in the hole.

Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Amanda Remer and Kirk Lewis of Aliceville for Home Repair Fraud.

The pair are accused of taking an$8,000 pre-payment to install a swimming pool for a resident, and never coming back to start the job.

Bond was set for $5,000 each for Remer and Lewis.

Remer has also been indicted in Lowndes County for 3 counts of Embezzlement Under Contract in a relation to a similar scheme.

Remer and Lewis are being held in the Clay County Jail.

The investigation is still open. If you have any information on the case or other cases that may involve the suspects call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.