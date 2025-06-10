Two Amory men arrested for burglary in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A trip to Clay County doesn’t go as planned for two Monroe County men.

On Monday, June 9, Clay County deputies received a report of trespassers at a home in the western part of the county.

When the sheriff and deputies arrived, they found two men on the property.

The men reportedly had items in their possession identified as having come from the shop behind the home and an unoccupied house on the property.

They arrested Chadwick Trott of Hamilton and Zachariah Carter of Amory.

They are each charged with two counts of Burglary of a Shed and Grand Larceny.

Bond was set at $30,000 each for Trott and Carter.

