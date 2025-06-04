Two area men face Federal charges for drug trafficking

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two area men face Federal charges for drug trafficking.

A Federal grand jury in Oxford has delivered indictments against Jimmy Johns of Columbus and Calvin Baskin of West Point.

The indictments are the result of an operation conducted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office STING Unit in August of last year.

A joint investigation between the STING Unit and the Drug Enforcement Agency resulted in a search warrant being served at a home on Eubanks Drive in Lowndes County.

That search resulted in the seizure of 183 grams of methamphetamine. They were also reportedly able to identify the source of the meth and seize another 900 grams of the drug.

As a result of the operation, Jimmy Johns was charged with Possession of Meth With Intent to Distribute.

Calvin Baskin was charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Meth.

Johns is in the Lafayette County Jail. Baskin was on probation at the time of the arrest. He has been returned to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

