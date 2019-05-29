Two arrested after domestic violence incident in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We’ve now got the full story on a domestic violence incident out of Lowndes County.

This is the Caledonia couple involved.

Alisha Prather, 40, and Gregory Prather, 44.

They both face domestic violence and aggravated assault charges.

Tuesday night, Lowndes County deputies were called out to a home on Honnoll Mill Road.

While en route, the 911 dispatcher told investigators the caller was being shot at by his wife.

When deputies arrived, Alisha Prather ran back into the home and refused to come out.

After repeated commands to exit the house, Prather finally surrendered.

After an investigation, law officers learned both suspects had assaulted each other during an argument over their underage son.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene.