Two arrested after illegal drugs found in West Point hotel

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were arrested after deputies found illegal drugs in their hotel room in West Point.

Renaldo Carrothers, 44, and Megan Farrell, 32, both faced several drug possession charges.

On Wednesday, Clay County deputies, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and West Point PD executed a search warrant in a room at the Relax Inn.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said investigators found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and other illegal narcotics.

Both are still in the Clay County Detention Center.