OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police made two arrests in connection with a shooting.

Kalin Brown, 20, was charged with aggravated assault and DeChristian Cummings, 20, was charged with accessory after the fact.

In a press release Wednesday, investigators said the shooting happened on May 22, at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road.

Brown was given a $20,000.

Cummings was arrested Tuesday and given a $5,000 bond.