Two arrested in Oxford spice bust

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men were accused of selling a synthetic drug after several Oxford students were taken to the hospital.

Amar Saidi and Farooq Elshareqi are now facing drug charges in the case.

Lafayette County deputies say investigators made undercover purchases of the drug from an Oxford convenience store.

Deputies then found vape pens containing spice during a search warrant of the suspects’ apartment.

Over $2,000 and several guns were also found during the search.

Deputies allege several students who smoked the pens experienced confusion, violent behavior, loss of consciousness, and seizures. Some students were taken to the hospital, and later released.

Both men have since bonded out.

The Lafayette County Metro Nacrotics Unit, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Oxford Police Department assisted in the investigation.