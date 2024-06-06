Two arrests leads to another search, more charges in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two recent arrests lead to another search and more charges in Carroll County.

Carl Bullard Jr. was already in jail for burglary of a residence and a commercial burglary.

Now, he’s charged with conspiracy to traffic meth and to distribute marijuana with intent.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said there was a search warrant done near Carrollton after the recent arrest of Bullard and Vanessa Dawn Horne.

You may recall, we told you yesterday that Horne was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Those charges came after a traffic stop.

While serving the search warrant Wednesday, deputies found a large amount of marijuana and several stolen items from a recent burglary.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X