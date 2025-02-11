Two arrests made after a drug dealing investigation in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A months-long investigation into drug dealing in Lee County leads to two arrests.

On February 7, Lee County Deputies and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the Plantersville area.

During the search, they encountered Marcus Nichols and Brandy Allred.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, both Nichols and Allred had a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and a firearm.

30 grams or more, or 40 or more dosage units of meth constitutes a trafficking amount.

Both Marcus Nichols and Brandy Allred are charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

The bond was set at $75,000 each.

Nichols is currently under the supervision of the First District Drug Court.

Allred is currently under House Arrest with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

