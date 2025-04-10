Two arrests made after a drug investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A drug investigation led to two arrests in Tupelo.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit began an investigation in the 1200 block of West Main Street after several complaints of suspected drug distribution.

On April 3, law enforcement initiated a search warrant at the residence.

During the search, Michael Joe Langley and April Dawn Langley were arrested for an alleged felony quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Michael Langley was charged with possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance of meth.

April Langley was charged with possession of a control substance of meth.

Both suspects were ordered to be held without bond due to existing felony bonds for previous drug-related charges.

This case remains under investigation.

