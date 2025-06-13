Two arrests made after a drug search in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Efforts to curb the drug trade in Itawamba County resulted in two arrests.

Deputies with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Fulton and Amory Police Departments and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, searched a home on Old Highway 25 North in Fulton on Monday, June 9.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, that search uncovered a felony amount of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement arrested Paul Gifford and Amanda Webb.

Both Gifford and Webb are charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Bond was set at $75,000 each.

