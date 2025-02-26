Two arrests made after three juveniles try to flee Columbus Police

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officers with the Columbus Police Department make two arrests after three juveniles attempt to flee on foot.

On Monday night, February 24, officers with CPD report they noticed three individuals that matched the description of three wanted individuals who had been reported in the 300 block of 8th Street North walking on and off someone’s property and near the vehicles.

Police said once officers made contact, they ran and officers were able to catch two of them.

One allegedly had a firearm that was reported stolen from an Auto Burglary.

The 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of Auto Burglary and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

The 15-year-old female juvenile was arrested for two counts of Auto Burglary.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information, please call the Columbus Police Department at (662)244-3500.

