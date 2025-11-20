Two arrests made for alleged aggravated assault in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police made two arrests for alleged Aggravated Assault.

On Tuesday, November 18, around 2:30 pm, Macon PD responded to a shots-fired call on Green Street near Washington Street.

According to Detective Johnny Birchfield, it was determined that the dispute came about because of a money issue.

Two suspects were arrested: 39-year-old Martinque Dinkins and 41-year-old Marcus Price.

Both were charged with aggravated assault, and their bonds were $10,000 each, along with a misdemeanor charge.

No one was hurt at the scene.

