Two arrests made for alleged Grand Larceny in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department has made two arrests for alleged Grand Larceny.

According to the department, on October 16, around 3:18 pm, officers responded to Graystone Drive in reference to Grand Larceny.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said that two individuals had stolen fiber optic cable.

Officers on scene were able to gather surveillance footage of the crime.

That same day, around 7:36 pm, officers were again dispatched to Graystone Drive in reference to Grand Larceny.

Officers made contact with two individuals who were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

After further investigation, 58-year-old Jimmy W. Thrasher of Verona and 35-year-old Michael W. Gilmore of Tupelo were both charged with one count of Grand Larceny.

Bond was set at $5,000 for each of them.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

