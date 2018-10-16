Two arrests made in Sulligent’s largest meth bust

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – Two men are arrested in what’s being called the largest methamphetamine bust ever in Sulligent, Alabama.

Now, Darron Devon Woods is charged with trafficking meth and possession of marijuana first degree.

Jerry Lynn Moore is charged with possession of meth.

Woods was out on parole and denied bond.

Moore’s bond was set at $1,000.

Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel says the Monday arrests came after a two month long investigation.

The men were taken into custody at Woods’ Crest Road home.

11 ounces of ICE, worth over $30,000, and four ounces of high grade marijuana were found.

Five guns were also seized.

McDaniel says the department’s K-9, Soldier, played a key role in the search warrant.

The ATF is also assisting in the investigation.