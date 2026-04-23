Two ATV fatalities lead to joint investigation between Clay Co. and Chickasaw Co.

CLAY/CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two fatalities Saturday night leads to a joint investigation between the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Chickasaw County Coroner Larry Harris, 43-year-old Joseph Hudson of Sulligent died Monday at a Tupelo hospital after sustaining injuries in an ATV accident at Mudslingers Offroad Trails.

The incident occured on Saturday, April 19, just over the Chickasaw County line. Harris says it appears Hudson was thrown from the ATV.

Harris says the call came in around 11 pm.

Another fatal ATV accident took place that same evening at Mudslingers Offroad Trails. According to Clay County Deputy Coroner Tim Doss, 31-year-old Tyrone Johnson Jr. of Aberdeen died after an ATV wreck which was also around 11 pm.

Doss says as of right now, they believe Johnson lost control, overtuned, and was thrown from the ATV. However, the incident is still under investigation. Doss says he sustained blunt force trauma to the head.

Johnson died at the scene.

Both incidents appear to be accidental.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s office continue to investigate.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says he encourages riders to practice ATV safety to reduce fatalities.

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