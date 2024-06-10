Two ATVs involved in chase ends in crash

Oktibbeha County, Miss. (WCBI) – Most people think of the backroads as quiet and peaceful, but that wasn’t the case for one country lane in Oktibbeha County this weekend.

A four-wheeler and a side-by-side collided after leading a sheriff’s deputy on a chase.

No injuries were reported.

But the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Office does need your help finding a suspect involved.

It’s right there in the name. “Off-road” vehicles like ATVs, UTVs, and four-wheelers were designed to be driven off-road.

They are not allowed to be driven on city or county roads.

It’s Mississippi law.

Oktibbeha County Sherriff Shank Phelps said a group organized a four-wheeler race on Oktoc Road and created hazards for residents of the area.

“The deputy was going on a call, a different call, and got flagged down by a concerned citizen saying that the ATVs and four-wheelers were blocking the road,” said Phelps.

Minutes after the deputy cleared the road, he was flagged down again by more passersby with the same issue.

“When he pulled up the second time, and turned his lights on, everybody scattered, and he followed two. The two vehicles that he followed were trying to get away from the deputy and ended up running into each other and running off the roadway,” said Phelps.

The sheriff said no one was hurt in the crash, but his deputies are looking for a suspect.

One of the drivers was charged with felony fleeing and attempted escape.

“They were passing over hills, trying to get away from the deputy,” said Phelps.

The other driver is still on the run.

You can even see one of the four-wheelers stalled on top of a brick mailbox.

Phelps said more charges could follow in the investigation.

“If they were driving the vehicle and lost control of something, they’re liable for it,” said Phelps.

The sheriff said the accident could have resulted in serious injury or death.

He said this should be a warning.

“If you want to ride the ATV, find a safe place to ride the ATV. Don’t be out on the county roads,” said Phelps.

If you have any information on who or where that second suspect could be, contact the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Office at (662)323-2421.

And if you see ATVs on the road in your area, call 911.

