Two Birmingham men face charges in Lowndes Co. after high-speed chase

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Birmingham men are facing charges in Lowndes County after a high-speed chase and crash.

23-year-olds Sakaree Green and Darrius Washington were both arrested after the pursuit.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said his deputies were alerted by Pickens County law enforcement about a speeding car that would not pull over.

Deputies spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it.

That car ended up crashing at the roundabout on Military Road.

Both men are charged with possession of marijuana.

Green is facing several traffic charges.

