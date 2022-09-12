Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss, (WCBI) – Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping.

The Prentiss County charged 18-year-old Dallas Blake Fischeal and 45 Terry Lee Dykes with Kidnapping from an incident 5th.

Boonville Police charged Fischeal with statutory rape from that same incident.

Investigators say the kidnapping happened in the county and the rape incident happened in the city.

Their bonds has been set at $100 thousand each for the kidnapping incident.

Fischeal is given another bond of 50 thousand dollars for the rape accusation.

Both are sitting at the Prentiss County Jail.