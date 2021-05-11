Two brothers are convicted of shooting two boys in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two brothers are convicted of shooting two boys in Winston County.

A jury returned the verdicts, Justin and Joe White.

Both men were convicted of drive-by-shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

They were both sentenced to 35 years in prison for the convictions.

The shooting happened in August 2019 at the intersection of Goss Road and Minnie Miller Road.

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were both shot outside of a home.

The brothers were arrested just minutes after the gunfire.