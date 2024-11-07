Two brothers dead after a train crash in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two brothers from Nettleton are killed in a Lee County train crash.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 29-year-old Graham Phillips and 32-year-old Stover Phillips both died at the scene of the accident.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said the accident happened just before 1 a.m. on Brewer Road, just west of Highway 6.

A BNSF train and Phillips’s vehicle collided.

Green said Graham Phillips was the driver.

This crash remains under investigation and other details could be released later on.

