Two Brothers Suspects in Amory Shooting

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Amory brothers are accused of damaging a home and car in a shooting.

27-year-old Devantan Hogan and 30-year-old Marcus Hogan are both charged with malicious mischief and shooting into a dwelling.

- Advertisement -

Amory investigators tell WCBI that officers were called about shots fired, but when they arrived, no one was there.

A specific location was not released.

Police believe an argument between two people escalated when others became involved.

The alleged victim later came forward and signed an affidavit against the men about the reported shooting.

The brothers are both out of jail on bond.