Two Caledonia men arrested, charged with methamphetamine possession

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Lowndes County were arrested for drugs and weapons following a STING operation Tuesday.

After probable cause led to a search warrant, agents raided the home of 67-year-old Robert Wilson on Highway 12 east in Caledonia.

Jeremy Cranford was also in the home during the search.

Investigators found around 2.5 ounces of Methamphetamine plus several firearms and unidentified pills.

Both Wilson and Cranford with possession of Methamphetamine.

More charges are possible.

Both men now sit in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

