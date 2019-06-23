Two cars crash into each other in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Two cars crashed in Lowndes County Sunday evening.

It happened on Artesia Road off Highway 45.

The driver of a Chevy Impala was heading west, while the driver of a pickup truck was heading south.

Witnesses say the driver in the car pulled out in front of the truck, causing them to collide.

Both vehicles flipped and landed on the side of the road.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Lowndes County District 4 and 5 Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

One driver suffered minor injuries.