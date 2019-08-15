Two charged with armed robbery in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A ride in Oktibbeha County turned into an armed robbery that has a lot of unanswered questions.

Joshua Reed, 21, of Starkville, and Kody McNair, 20, of Hattiesburg, have been charged with armed robbery.

Deputies were called to The Pointe Apartments late last month.

Investigators said the incident started at The Pointe and ended on Highway 12. At some point, the victim was held-up at gunpoint.

He then drove back to the apartment complex and called for help.

Other charges and arrests are possible.