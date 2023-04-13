Two Columbus men charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Columbus men were accused of blocking in a car and shooting at its driver.

23-year-old Tyler Harris and 24-year-old Aaron Brooks were charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at Yorkville Apartments.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Brooks and Harris were driving in separate vehicles when the shooting happened.

The victim’s car and a nearby apartment were damaged by bullets. No injuries were reported.

Hawkins said more charges are possible.

Harris and Brooks were both out of jail on bond for felony charges. Harris has a drug trafficking charge.

Brooks is facing three aggravated assault charges from a different incident along with several other charges.

