Two Columbus men face drug charges in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Columbus men are facing drug charges, and a Clay County deputy was treated for fentanyl exposure.

Timothy Hudgins and Treveon Hudgins were both charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and some misdemeanors.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said late Saturday night deputies were checking on a Waverly Road church when they saw a vehicle driving erratically.

When the deputies pulled the vehicle over, they ended up finding 1,400 grams of ecstasy and fentanyl, along with some marijuana. $5,000 in cash and a loaded handgun were also seized.

Scott told WCBI that a deputy was treated and released from the hospital after exposure to fentanyl.

State and federal agencies are now assisting in the case.

Bond has not been set for the suspects.

