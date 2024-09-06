Two communities come together on voting registration education

STARKIVLLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two local community organizations are teaming up to educate the public on the voting process and get people registered.

The Golden Triangle chapter of the National Panhellenic Council and the Oktibbeha County Branch of the NAACP hosted a Voter Education Forum Tuesday, September 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be at the Oktibbeha County Safe Room on Lynn Lane in Starkville.

In addition to learning more about the election process, participants will be able to register to vote.

The event was free and open to the public.

