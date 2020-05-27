Two counties receive funding for upgrades to water systems

Two Northeast Mississippi counties received loans for upgrades to their water systems.

Holcut-Cairo Water Association in Booneville received over $2.9 million in grants and loans to support digging a new well, constructing a 100,000-gallon water storage tank and renovating the water treatment plant.

The city of New Albany received over $1.25 million for construction of a 15-gallon per minute water well and a chlorination plant, which includes replacing six nonfunctioning gate vales and installing a supervisory control and data acquisition altitude valve.

The money was part of $8.26 million grant-loan money from the USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan Program.

The program is available for towns, water districts and other eligible entities for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.