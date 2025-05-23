Two cousins sentenced in connection with 2020 racing crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two cousins from Columbus are sentenced in connection with a deadly racing crash from 2020.

Dustin Wayne Gwathney pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was ordered to serve 12 years in prison and five years post-release probation.

Dustin and his cousin, Joseph Gwathney, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Joseph was ordered to serve 8 years in prison.

Both men pleaded guilty during the February term of court, and sentencing was delayed until this term.

Sheldon Campbell died at the scene of the crash on Wilkins-Wise Road in Columbus in August 2020.

Investigators believe the high-speed crash may have been the result of a race, and Campbell was an innocent victim.

