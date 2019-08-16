Two dead, one injured in Winona murder-suicide

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead and another injured in an early morning Winona murder-suicide.

Officers heard gunshots as they arrived at 504 Montgomery Street, about 1:30 a.m.

One victim was found in the front yard of the home. She had been shot two times.

Officers then found a female in the front seat of an SUV. She had also been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Investigators said they found a man lying beside the SUV. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The unidentified victim found in the front yard was flown to a Jackson hospital.

Detectives said she was able to give some information to them about what happened before she was taken for medical treatment.

The investigation is continuing.

Winona police are not releasing any names at this time.