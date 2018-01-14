UPDATED – Victims Identified In Sunday Crash

LOWNDES COUNTY ( WCBI) – The two people dead following a Sunday morning wreck in Lowndes County are 54 year-old Dorthy Bunton of Columbus and her 10 year-old grandson, Raymond Matthew Karr, Jr.

The wreck happened around 8:30 AM near Spur Line Road and Highway 45. The preliminary report says a pickup , with four occupants, was heading west on Spur Line road . The truck tried to cross 45 when it pulled in front of a tanker headed north on 45. State troopers say two passengers in the pickup died at the scene. The pickup driver was airlifted to Tupelo and the remaining passenger flown to a Jackson hospital. Both are in critical condition.

The tractor trailer driver suffered minor injuries.