UPDATED – Victims Identified In Sunday Crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LOWNDES COUNTY ( WCBI) –  The two people dead following a Sunday morning wreck in Lowndes County are 54 year-old Dorthy Bunton of Columbus and her 10 year-old grandson, Raymond Matthew Karr, Jr.

The wreck happened around 8:30 AM near Spur Line Road and Highway 45.  The preliminary report says a pickup , with four occupants, was heading  west on Spur Line road . The truck tried to cross 45 when it pulled in front of a tanker headed north on 45.  State troopers say two passengers in the pickup died at the scene.  The pickup driver was airlifted to Tupelo and the remaining passenger flown to a Jackson hospital.  Both are in critical condition.

The tractor trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Warmer Monday but Winter Returns Tuesday
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Warmer Monday but Winter Returns Tuesday
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Bond Denied for Walmart Shooter
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup