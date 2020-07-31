Two dead in Trace wreck

LEE COUNTY (WCBI) – Two people are dead after a wreck on the Natchez Trace Parkway Friday morning.

It was around 7 37 when a single vehicle accident was reported near mile marker 256 in Lee County.

- Advertisement -

A Chevrolet HHR was occupied by two people, 48 year old Charlotte Lee Burdine of Tupelo and 64 year old Willie Lipsey Junior, of Memphis.

District Ranger John Hearne says it appears the vehicle was traveling northbound when it left the roadway, over corrected and struck trees along the road. Both Burdine and Lipsey were pronounced dead at the scene.

Parkway Rangers will reconstruct the accident .