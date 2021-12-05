Two dead,one person in critical condition after a shooting in Brooksville

NOXUBEE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Two people are dead and one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Noxubee county.

Sheriff Tommie Roby says the incident happened in Brooksville at the B&B Store.

Coroner R.L. Calhoun says 18-year-old Dewanderian Johnson was shot in a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two victims were air-lifted to UMMC in Jackson for treatment.

24-year-Nakiren Ratcliff later died due to his injuries.

One other person remains in critical condition.

Contact Noxubee County Sheriff’s department if you have any information.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.