Tandem of separate wrecks in Tupelo kill two in one night

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two different accidents occurring within moments of each other Sunday morning has killed two people. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says Albert Chavez, 56, died after he lost control of his motorcycle on South Green Street and hit a tree. That wreck happened around 1 a.m.

The second fatality happened almost at the same time on the other end of the city. Deputy Coroner Sammy Reed says Gary Davis, 49, of Golden was killed when his truck left the roadway and flipped on Highway 45 just south of the Front Street exit. A passenger in the truck was taken to NMMC with moderate injuries.

Tupelo Police are investigating both accidents.