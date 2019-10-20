Two drivers injured in Oktibbeha County car crash

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A mid-morning car crash in Oktibbeha County sends both drivers to the hospital.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said the call came in around 9:10 Sunday morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of New Light Road and New Hope Church Road.

Both drivers were transported to OCH Regional Medical Center for injuries.

The Central Oktibbeha Fire and Rescue Department, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, and OCHS responded to the scene.