Two EMCC leaders considered for Meridian Community College position

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Two East Mississippi Community College leaders are considered finalists for a similar role at another college.

EMCC President Dr. Thomas Huebner and Vice President Dr. Paul Miller are being interviewed by the Meridian Community College board.

- Advertisement -

Our statewide news partner WTOK reports that open forums and one on one talks are being held to select the new MCC president.

Miller ended his interview process today. Huebner will begin that same process on May 30th.

MCC President Dr. Scott Elliott is retiring at the end of the year.