Two Eupora suspects wanted after an attempted break-in at a pharmacy

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora Police are looking for two suspects who attempted to break in and steal narcotics from a pharmacy.

Early this morning, two people wearing hoodies and driving a C8 Silver Corvette attempted to cut a lock off the inside of Dabbs Pharmacy.

The suspects were unsuccessful and left the scene heading North on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

The suspected Corvette had a stolen Texas tag of VXR 6490

If you see the suspected car or know any information about the two suspects involved, contact Eupora Police.

Chief Lawrence Cardine also wants to remind local businesses to make sure alarm systems and surveillance cameras are working.

This can help if you happen to find yourself as a victim and assist the police during the investigation process.

