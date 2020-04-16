Two facing charges after houses broken into in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A duo is facing charges in Tupelo after two houses are broken into on the same street.

Marcus Woods, 20, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering of a dwelling. A 17-year-old minor was also charged in the case.

The first house on Patterson Drive was broken into around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. A second burglary on the street was reported to Tupelo Police later that same day.

Woods and the teen were taken into custody at a motel on McCullough Boulevard.

Woods’ bond is set at $100,000.

The teenager will be processed through youth court.

Officers said additional charges are possible in the case.