Two fatal crashes occurred in the WCBI viewing area

NOXUBEE COUNTY/MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two area fatal accidents that happened on Tuesday are under investigation.
The first occurred in Noxubee County at the intersection of Highways 14 and 145.
State troopers say the car driven by 79-year-old Willie Harris, of Macon, went through the intersection and collided with an embankment just after 9 PM Tuesday.
The accident remains under investigation.
About an hour and a half later there was a deadly crash in Monroe County.
The crash happened on Highway 145, just north of the Aberdeen city limits.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says the truck 43-year-old Orlando Gates was driving went off the road and overturned.
Gates was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Aberdeen police are investigating that crash.