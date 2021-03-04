Two fatal crashes occurred in the WCBI viewing area

NOXUBEE COUNTY/MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two area fatal accidents that happened on Tuesday are under investigation.

The first occurred in Noxubee County at the intersection of Highways 14 and 145.

- Advertisement -

State troopers say the car driven by 79-year-old Willie Harris, of Macon, went through the intersection and collided with an embankment just after 9 PM Tuesday.

The accident remains under investigation.

About an hour and a half later there was a deadly crash in Monroe County.

The crash happened on Highway 145, just north of the Aberdeen city limits.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says the truck 43-year-old Orlando Gates was driving went off the road and overturned.

Gates was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Aberdeen police are investigating that crash.