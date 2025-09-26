Two former Noxubee Co. officials arrested for alleged fund embezzlement

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two former officials in Noxubee County have been arrested for allegedly embezzling funds.

Brooksville’s Former Mayor, Earlie Henley, and former City Clerk, Shaquita Malone, were taken into custody after special agents from the state auditor’s office began an investigation.

Henley has been accused of drafting checks made out to himself without the signature authority of a second signer.

Henley also allegedly took cash withdrawal slips to the bank, where he would withdraw and pocket money from the city’s accounts.

As for Malone, she has been accused of entering herself in the payroll system for hourly pay, instead of being hired on, allowing her to receive funds she was not intended to.

Agents also discovered Malone is a convicted felon, which makes her ineligible to be employed as a City Clerk.

If convicted, both Henley and Malone could face up to $5,000 in fines and up to 20 years in prison.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.