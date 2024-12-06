Two Fulton residents arrested on drug and child endangerment

ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Fulton residents have been arrested on drug and child endangerment charges.

Wednesday, Deputies with the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office, agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, and Fulton Police officers served a warrant at a home on Mahl Road in Fulton.

When they arrived on scene, one of the residents, Jose Alfredo Jimenez tried to run.

He was apprehended and consented to a search of the home.

Agents reportedly found methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Jimenez was wanted on a warrant for Sale of Methamphetamine.

He was arrested on that warrant and also charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine enhanced with a Firearm and Felony Child Endangerment, due to there being a juvenile in the home.

A second resident, Andrea Harmon, was also arrested. Harmon is charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine Enhanced with a Firearm and Felony Child Endangerment.

The juvenile at the scene was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Jimenez’s bond was set at $200,000

