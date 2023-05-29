Two inmates escape from Hinds County jail

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two inmates escaped the Hinds County jail on Monday morning.

31-year-olds Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were both discovered missing during a morning headcount.

The men are accused of going through an air duct in the recreation room and then jumped a fence outside of the jail.

Our statewide news partner WLBT reports that Spring has been in jail for parole violations and burglary charges since November. Lewis has been in the facility since December on DUI and marijuana possession charges.

There have been no reports of the men being spotted at this time.

You may remember four inmates who escaped from the same jail back in April.